Ghost (GHOST) Trading 26.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ghost (GHOST) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 19th. Ghost has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and $3,653.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ghost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000789 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ghost has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,952.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002505 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00121847 BTC.

Ghost Profile

GHOST is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 19,769,825 coins. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Ghost

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

