Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up 2.3% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 59,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $58.53 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

