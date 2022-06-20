Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (CVE:GOMGet Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 5000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market cap of C$4.19 million and a P/E ratio of -1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Golden Dawn Minerals Company Profile (CVE:GOM)

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Greenwood Precious Metals project consisting of the Lexington and Golden Crown properties located in the Greenwood mining division of south-central British Columbia, Canada; and Boundary Falls property consisting of three mineral claims and the May Mac mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

