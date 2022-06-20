Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Stake Reduced by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 574,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,278,000 after purchasing an additional 116,072 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 165,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

GEM traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.03. The company had a trading volume of 13,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,029. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.30. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $41.17.

