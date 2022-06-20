Govi (GOVI) Market Cap Reaches $3.14 Million

Govi (GOVI) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last week, Govi has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar. One Govi coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001091 BTC on popular exchanges. Govi has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and $126,557.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00110156 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.62 or 0.00959846 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00086254 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00013698 BTC.

Govi Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,325,460 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

