GPM Growth Investors Inc. Acquires 4,074 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,148,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,580,000 after buying an additional 80,526 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $86.77. 72,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,104. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $85.75 and a 52 week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

