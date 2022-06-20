GPM Growth Investors Inc. Has $4.90 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for 2.7% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,922 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AutoZone by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,144,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AutoZone by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,678,000 after acquiring an additional 16,973 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $420,100,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,282 shares of company stock worth $15,377,334. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AZO traded down $8.61 on Monday, reaching $1,992.55. The company had a trading volume of 11,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,404. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,376.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2,267.40. The stock has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,046.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2,000.32.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $26.48 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AZO. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,142.44.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

