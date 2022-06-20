Graviocoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.06 Million (GIO)

Graviocoin (GIO) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $316.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000292 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00025535 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00263530 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000880 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000648 BTC.

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

