Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GPI. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $166.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Group 1 Automotive has a 1 year low of $143.00 and a 1 year high of $212.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.82.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.45 by $1.36. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 41.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total value of $181,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total transaction of $169,132.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,764.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,299,000 after purchasing an additional 251,565 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,456,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 627.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after buying an additional 91,947 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1,174.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 82,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,203,000 after buying an additional 76,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,452,000. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

