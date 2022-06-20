GSK (LON:GSK) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,100 ($25.49) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($22.45) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,790 ($21.73) price target on GSK in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.06) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($16.99) price target on GSK in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.24) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,761.92 ($21.39).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,683.60 ($20.43) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £85.60 billion and a PE ratio of 16.69. GSK has a 52 week low of GBX 1,362.80 ($16.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,817 ($22.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,751.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,659.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a GBX 14 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s payout ratio is 0.79%.

In other GSK news, insider Charles Bancroft purchased 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,114 ($25.66) per share, with a total value of £58,980.60 ($71,587.09).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

