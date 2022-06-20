Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Shares Acquired by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 2,580.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GBAB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,339. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.39. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1-year low of $16.99 and a 1-year high of $25.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

