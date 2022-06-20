Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) PT Lowered to $89.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $118.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GWRE. Citigroup dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Guidewire Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Guidewire Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.60.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $72.96 on Thursday. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $69.61 and a twelve month high of $130.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.31 and a beta of 1.31.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $71,674.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,199.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu acquired 1,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.81 per share, with a total value of $70,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,406.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $692,928 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 9,075.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

