Hacken Token (HAI) Price Tops $0.0136 on Exchanges

Hacken Token (HAI) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Hacken Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hacken Token has a total market capitalization of $6.47 million and $722,840.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hacken Token has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $223.27 or 0.01097303 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004908 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00111181 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00088996 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00012975 BTC.

About Hacken Token

Hacken Token launched on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 474,371,758 coins. The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling Hacken Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using US dollars.

