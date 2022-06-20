Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Lifted to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hammerson from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Hammerson from GBX 36 ($0.44) to GBX 33 ($0.40) in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of HMSNF stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41. Hammerson has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.59.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

