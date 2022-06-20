Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €150.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €150.00 ($156.25) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($192.71) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($187.50) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($213.54) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($181.25) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €215.00 ($223.96) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

HNR1 opened at €137.40 ($143.13) on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a one year low of €94.75 ($98.70) and a one year high of €116.37 ($121.22). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €143.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is €156.27.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

