Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 890 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth about $1,322,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter valued at about $600,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

PAC stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.34. 13,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $103.99 and a 1 year high of $167.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.88 and a 200-day moving average of $141.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 34.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $3.1502 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.86%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.67.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.