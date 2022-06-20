Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,100 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,507,975 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 112,970 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,646,119 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,804,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 99.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 386,689 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 193,041 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 183.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,827,052 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,294,000 after buying an additional 8,950,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 89,995 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 30,213 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KGC traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $4.10. 3,399,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,529,832. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $7.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is -33.33%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KGC. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

