Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after acquiring an additional 37,838 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $41,798,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total value of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,806.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,260 shares of company stock worth $34,398,073. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.80.

CB stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $189.34. 274,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,045. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $155.78 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.28. The company has a market capitalization of $80.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

