Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQIX. Argus decreased their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $849.93.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $14.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $632.81. 39,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.75, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.46. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $606.12 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $689.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $725.49.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 228.78%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

