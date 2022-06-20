Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.29 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises approximately 1.2% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 21,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.86.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $1,362,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,787,888.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.03, for a total value of $876,499.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 197,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,920,490.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 236,715 shares of company stock valued at $24,986,114 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.79. The stock had a trading volume of 79,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,760. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.95. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

