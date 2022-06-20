Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Invests $717,000 in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after buying an additional 605,094 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $721,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,149,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,240,000 after buying an additional 148,542 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,359,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

NYSE:AA traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.28. The company had a trading volume of 304,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,716,670. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.07. Alcoa had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.61%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley cut their price target on Alcoa from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Argus lifted their price target on Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.55.

About Alcoa (Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.