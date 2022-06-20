Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 439 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 54,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 18,236 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ICE. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Argus decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.18.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total transaction of $1,413,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,743.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 97,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,951,320 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ICE traded down $4.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.33. 395,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,273,448. The company has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.05 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.95.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.