Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,310 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,071 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 228.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 329,159 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $64,487,000 after purchasing an additional 228,877 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 257.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 79.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,441 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,405,000 after buying an additional 14,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 81.5% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $157.83. 175,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,880,797. The company has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.89 and a 200-day moving average of $193.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $156.10 and a one year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 41.99%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

