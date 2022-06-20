Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,375 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.07. 132,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,424. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $113.22 and a one year high of $133.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.14.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

