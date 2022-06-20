Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Insider Buys £35,800 in Stock

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Rating) insider Andy Hopwood acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.35) per share, with a total value of £35,800 ($43,451.88).

HBR stock opened at GBX 347 ($4.21) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.69. Harbour Energy plc has a 52 week low of GBX 284 ($3.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 538.60 ($6.54). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 36.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 449.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 410.91.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harbour Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 21 ($0.25).

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

