Hauck Aufhäuser In… Reiterates €28.00 Price Target for freenet (FRA:FNTN)

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €28.00 ($29.17) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €23.00 ($23.96) price objective on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($27.08) price objective on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.80 ($31.04) target price on shares of freenet in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($23.96) target price on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €28.00 ($29.17) target price on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of freenet stock opened at €23.30 ($24.27) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €24.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of €24.01. freenet has a 1-year low of €3.22 ($3.35) and a 1-year high of €32.92 ($34.29).

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

