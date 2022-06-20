Haven Protocol (XHV) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.17 Million

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded up 32.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00002904 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $16.64 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,240.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,109.77 or 0.05482970 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00026793 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00258229 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.54 or 0.00600478 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00078834 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.34 or 0.00569853 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001192 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,313,791 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

