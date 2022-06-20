Head to Head Analysis: Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) versus Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) and Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Public Storage and Four Corners Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Storage 0 5 6 1 2.67 Four Corners Property Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

Public Storage presently has a consensus target price of $372.91, suggesting a potential upside of 24.91%. Four Corners Property Trust has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.47%. Given Public Storage’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Public Storage is more favorable than Four Corners Property Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Public Storage and Four Corners Property Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Storage $3.42 billion 15.34 $1.95 billion $10.29 29.01 Four Corners Property Trust $199.38 million 10.36 $85.58 million $1.12 22.96

Public Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Four Corners Property Trust. Four Corners Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Public Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Public Storage and Four Corners Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Storage 54.79% 38.01% 12.04% Four Corners Property Trust 42.15% 9.52% 4.66%

Volatility and Risk

Public Storage has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Four Corners Property Trust has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Public Storage pays an annual dividend of $8.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Four Corners Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Public Storage pays out 77.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Four Corners Property Trust pays out 118.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Four Corners Property Trust has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Four Corners Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.5% of Public Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Public Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Public Storage beats Four Corners Property Trust on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

