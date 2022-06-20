Head-To-Head Contrast: Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) vs. Azul (NYSE:AZUL)

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) and Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.5% of Frontier Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Azul shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.8% of Frontier Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Frontier Group and Azul’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Group $2.06 billion 0.99 -$102.00 million ($0.62) -15.06 Azul $1.85 billion 1.86 -$780.71 million $0.81 10.07

Frontier Group has higher revenue and earnings than Azul. Frontier Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Azul, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Frontier Group has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Azul has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Frontier Group and Azul, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Group 0 0 8 0 3.00 Azul 1 0 5 0 2.67

Frontier Group currently has a consensus price target of $20.08, suggesting a potential upside of 114.95%. Azul has a consensus price target of $22.96, suggesting a potential upside of 181.37%. Given Azul’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Azul is more favorable than Frontier Group.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Group and Azul’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Group -5.51% -45.52% -5.56% Azul 5.31% N/A -17.75%

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc., a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 110 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising, 16 A320ceos, 73 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Azul

Azul S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities. Azul S.A. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

