Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $43.30 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,019 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $43,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,028,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,612 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,859,000 after acquiring an additional 651,343 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,520,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,525,000 after acquiring an additional 642,760 shares during the period. Whelan Financial purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,890,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,289.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,549,000 after acquiring an additional 442,597 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.31. 198,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,529,155. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.03. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.86 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

