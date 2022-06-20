HiCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $554,841.00 (XHI)

HiCoin (XHI) traded 33.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. In the last seven days, HiCoin has traded down 36.1% against the U.S. dollar. One HiCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. HiCoin has a total market capitalization of $299,384.42 and approximately $554,841.00 worth of HiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HiCoin Profile

HiCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. HiCoin’s total supply is 10,000,244,678 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,602,828 coins. HiCoin’s official Twitter account is @xhicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . HiCoin’s official website is xhicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HiCoin provides cheap, fast and easy-to-use transactions. Micro-payments and face-to-face transactions are also made easy by XHI. “

HiCoin Coin Trading

