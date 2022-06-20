Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.54.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HMPT shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Home Point Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities downgraded Home Point Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Home Point Capital from $3.60 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Home Point Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ:HMPT opened at $3.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $535.27 million, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.81. Home Point Capital has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.77.

Home Point Capital ( NASDAQ:HMPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $158.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.35 million. Home Point Capital had a negative return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Home Point Capital will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Home Point Capital’s payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMPT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Home Point Capital by 406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Point Capital by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

