Hydra (HYDRA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.40 Million

Hydra (HYDRA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 20th. In the last seven days, Hydra has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. Hydra has a market capitalization of $26.40 million and approximately $135,743.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydra coin can now be purchased for $3.07 or 0.00015222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004958 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00109710 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $194.69 or 0.00966273 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00085951 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00013583 BTC.

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 19,270,053 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars.

