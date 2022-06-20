ICON (ICX) Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ICON (ICX) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 20th. ICON has a total market cap of $251.09 million and $8.15 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ICON has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001328 BTC on popular exchanges.
ICON Profile
ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 926,210,351 coins and its circulating supply is 919,483,096 coins. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ICON Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.
