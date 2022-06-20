IMS Capital Management Acquires 1,468 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

IMS Capital Management increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.5% of IMS Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher stock opened at $238.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $257.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.08.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

