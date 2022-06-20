IMS Capital Management Buys 827 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Moody’s by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.58.

NYSE:MCO opened at $255.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $299.38 and its 200 day moving average is $332.12. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $251.01 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

