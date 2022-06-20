IMS Capital Management Has $1.73 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

IMS Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Booking makes up approximately 0.9% of IMS Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $1,013,778,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,301,000 after acquiring an additional 166,288 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in Booking by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,973,000 after buying an additional 140,070 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 2,082.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 90,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,317,000 after buying an additional 86,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Booking by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 173,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,197,000 after buying an additional 57,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,906.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,796.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,164.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,266.69. The company has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.28, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,373,639.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,403 shares of company stock worth $3,006,347 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,777.00.

About Booking (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.