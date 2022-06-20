IMS Capital Management Has $298,000 Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

IMS Capital Management increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 222,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,380,000 after buying an additional 57,320 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Bank of America raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

NYSE SHW opened at $222.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.74. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.99%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

