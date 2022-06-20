IMS Capital Management Has $572,000 Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

IMS Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,846,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,459,000 after acquiring an additional 820,125 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,756,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,682.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 164,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,076,000 after acquiring an additional 155,009 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.82.

DLTR opened at $150.09 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.31 and a 200-day moving average of $148.06. The stock has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

