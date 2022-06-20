IMS Capital Management Increases Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IMS Capital Management increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 154.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $650.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $328.05 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.50 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $401.97 and a 200-day moving average of $497.57.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

