IMS Capital Management Invests $327,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,978 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,777 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Comcast by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 104,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,857,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Comcast by 1,142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 404,900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $22,646,000 after buying an additional 372,300 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $38.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $175.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.01 and its 200 day moving average is $46.54. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Comcast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.