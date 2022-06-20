IMS Capital Management Makes New Investment in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,967 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth $1,389,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth $1,548,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 77,486 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 183,021 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,718,000. 43.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 998,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $12,249,999.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,079,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,757,759.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $269,292.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 31.18%.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on BEN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
