IMS Capital Management Trims Stock Position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

IMS Capital Management decreased its position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,199,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,321 shares during the quarter. JELD-WEN accounts for 12.8% of IMS Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. IMS Capital Management owned approximately 1.33% of JELD-WEN worth $24,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut JELD-WEN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $13.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average is $21.98. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $1,022,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,837,115 shares in the company, valued at $221,619,001.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $403,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,976.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,155,024 shares of company stock worth $24,290,199. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

