Insider Buying: LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Insider Buys £118,000 in Stock

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) insider Alistair Elliott acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 236 ($2.86) per share, with a total value of £118,000 ($143,221.26).

LMP opened at GBX 239.80 ($2.91) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 255.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 263.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.06. LondonMetric Property Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 229.40 ($2.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 287.20 ($3.49).

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.20. This represents a yield of 1.07%. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is currently 0.11%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 305 ($3.70) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.40) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.88) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 300.50 ($3.65).

About LondonMetric Property (Get Rating)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.