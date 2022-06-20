Internet of People Market Capitalization Achieves $44,292.22 (IOP)

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 19th. In the last seven days, Internet of People has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Internet of People coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Internet of People has a total market capitalization of $44,292.22 and approximately $4.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00033203 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 58.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Internet of People

Internet of People (IOP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Internet of People is iop.global . The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of People is a set of P2P networks, designed to enable direct device to device P2P communication using P2P apps. The main purpose of the network is to allow my device to connect directly to your device without using any service of any company in the process of establishing the connection or during the interaction.One of this P2P Networks is a blockchain that runs the token system needed to incentivize operators to run all the components of other P2P networks that form the Internet of People. The token for this blockchain is IOP, a PoW/PoS token with a 21M supply. “

Internet of People Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet of People should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet of People using one of the exchanges listed above.

