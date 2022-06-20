Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Raised by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,878 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,751,506,000 after buying an additional 712,630 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,288,000 after buying an additional 669,791 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $262,979,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,226,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $274.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,113,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,894,297. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.85.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

