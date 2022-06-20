Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period.

SPLV traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.54. 752,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,876,729. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.16 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.35.

