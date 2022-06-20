Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) Stock Position Lifted by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Rating) by 107.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,778,000 after buying an additional 41,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 11,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 14,147 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.04. 27 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,983. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.15 and a 12 month high of $105.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.22 and its 200 day moving average is $94.22.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

