Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Has $43,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 125.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 4.6% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 8.4% in the first quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at $1,165,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in 3M by 1.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMM stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.84. 214,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,251,979. The stock has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $203.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.59.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

