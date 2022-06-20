Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.70. The company had a trading volume of 493,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,346,564. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $86.63 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.90.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

